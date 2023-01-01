What is GPSBabel?

GPSBabel converts waypoints, tracks, and routes between popular GPS receivers such as Garmin or Magellan and mapping programs like Google Earth or Basecamp. Literally hundreds of GPS receivers and programs are supported. It also has powerful manipulation tools for such data. such as filtering duplicates points or simplifying tracks. It has been downloaded and used tens of millions of times since it was first created in 2001, so it's stable and trusted.

By flattening the Tower of Babel that the authors of various programs for manipulating GPS data have imposed upon us, GPSBabel returns to us the ability to freely move our own waypoint data between the programs and hardware we choose to use.

It contains extensive data manipulation abilities making it a convenient for server-side processing or as the backend for other tools.

GPSBabel does not convert, transfer, send, or manipulate maps. We process data that may (or may not be) placed on a map, such as waypoints, tracks, and routes.

Does it run on my computer?

Almost certainly. GPSBabel runs on Microsoft Windows 10-11, MacOS, Linux, as well as POSIX OSes like FreeBSD.

This is amazing! What does it cost?

GPSBabel is free software. It is free to download and use, and it's free to modify for your use, as it's distributed under the GNU Public License.

Supporting the project

We get a constant stream of requests to support new hardware, adding support for new OSes, and such. It costs a lot of time and money to buy GPS receivers, programs, and computers for development. You can help fund the next generation (hey, someone funded what's there now...) by supporting the project with your time or your donation. If you have a way you'd like to see the money spent (i.e. improving Mac support, new GPS models, etc.) please mention that in your submission. We appreciate all the help we can get

Support GPSBabel Development! PayPal Donation We can accept credit cards via PayPal even if you do not have a PayPal account!





Enjoy

Robert Lipe,

Chief Babel-Head

